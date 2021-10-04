Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the sustainability of tourism and human mobility.

Led by Field Chief Editor C. Michael Hall from the University of Canterbury, Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism welcomes research contributions in various domains of tourism studies, aiming to bridge the gap between industry, policymakers, destinations, academics, labor, tourism consumers, and destination residents. Topics include, but are not limited to:

business travel and its sustainability

collaboration and partnerships for sustainable tourism

health, education, and work-related tourism

policy and governance in sustainable tourism

sustainable hospitality and sustainable aspects of hospitality

sustainable tourism development

tourism and biodiversity conservation

tourism and cultural heritage

tourism and geoheritage

tourism and global change

tourism's impact on the environment and society

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the focus on sustainable development goals and the need for a transdisciplinary approach to address the complex challenges of sustainability in tourism.

Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism does not accept submissions unrelated to the sustainability of tourism and human mobility or those that do not align with the journal's focus on advancing research in tourism studies.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising of computational studies of public data include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism is committed to advancing developments in the field of tourism studies by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.