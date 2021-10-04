Mission & scope

Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism is a high visibility and quality journal, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across the social and physical sciences and the humanities dealing with the core issue of the sustainability of tourism and human mobility. Field Chief Editor Michael Hall at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal aims to be the journal of record for research on tourism and sustainability and is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to academics and researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Tourism Studies is a subject area that is linked to all other areas of social scientific research and is also strongly linked to the physical sciences and the humanities. Tourism is the short-term voluntary mobility of people and while including the commonly understood notion of travelling for leisure, also includes business travel and visiting friends and relations as well as a host of other forms of travel and tourism connected to health, education, and work. Tourism is therefore an essential part of modern life and the global economy. However, while tourism is integral to contemporary economic and socio-cultural practice, it is also a major contributor to global change, while being itself profoundly affected by such change. Tourism therefore lies at the core of the long-term need for sustainable development.

While there are many subtopics and specialties in tourism studies and cognate areas, such as hospitality and leisure studies, the fundamental link in all these areas for this journal is how can industry, policymakers, destinations, academics, labour, tourism consumers and destination residents come together, using evidence-based research, to achieve sustainable forms of tourism.

All specialty sections of Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism are open-access with the goal of publishing outstanding research publications, review articles, commentaries, and ideas about various aspects of sustainability and tourism. The past forms of publication often have specific disciplinary foci and emphases, while not ignoring the value of disciplinary approaches, it is increasingly recognised that the ‘wicked problem’ of sustainability requires more of a transdisciplinary approach that moves beyond academic and methodological silos. It is especially recognised that there is a need to draw in new insights from bio-physical research, the humanities, and public policy to the already established social science strengths of tourism studies. Therefore, collaborative research across all specialty areas of tourism is highly encouraged and supported as we move forward. These are challenging and exciting times and the field of tourism studies is an important and significant contributor to our collective knowledge of sustainability at all human and environmental scales.