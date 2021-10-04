Scope

The Behaviors and Behavior Change in Tourism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in behavior change within the tourism industry.

Led by Prof. Haywantee Ramkissoon, Professor at UniSA Business, at the University of South Australia, Fellow of the Peer Review College at the British Academy of Management, and distinguished visiting Professor at the university of Johannesburg, South Africa and Taylor’s University in Malaysia, the Behaviors and Behavior Change in Tourism section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable tourism, which address the need for a deeper understanding of behavior change in tourism and its implications for sustainable development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

AI in tourism

behavior change interventions in tourism

conceptual development in tourism and behavior change

health and safety in tourism

healthy behaviors in tourism

host and guest behavior change

methodological foundations in tourism and behavior change

new government models for behavior change

pandemic implications for tourism and behavior change

philosophical underpinnings of tourism and behavior change

pro-environmental behaviors in tourism

pro-social behaviors in tourism

social marketing for behavior change

stakeholder engagement and behavior change

theoretical foundations of tourism and behavior change

tourism consumption and behavior change

tourism transport and behavior change

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the specific behaviors and behavior change interventions in the tourism context, aiming to promote sustainable tourism development. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable tourism development, behavior change interventions, pro-environmental behaviors, and pro-social behaviors in tourism (SDGs 8, 11, 12, and 13).

The Behaviors and Behavior Change in Tourism section does not consider studies that do not fundamentally analyze, design, or provide solutions for sustainable tourism with broader economic, social, and environmental benefits. Submissions lacking relevance to tourism-related behaviors or behavior change, or those not contributing significantly to the understanding of these phenomena, are considered unsuitable. Additionally, unrelated disciplines or topics that do not support and advance sustainable tourism development, behavior change interventions, pro-environmental behaviors, and pro-social behaviors in tourism will be deemed outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable tourism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.