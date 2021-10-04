Scope

The Disaster/Crisis Management and Resilience in Tourism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of crises and disasters on tourism systems and their resilience.

Led by Prof. Girish Prayag from the University of Canterbury, the Disaster/Crisis Management and Resilience in Tourism section welcomes submissions in the various domains of tourism crisis and disaster management, which address both demand and supply side perspectives and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

crisis and disaster communication prior to, during and post disruption in tourism destination/communities

crisis and disaster management in tourism and related industries and sectors, e.g. hospitality

destination, tourist, tourism organization, and community preparedness for crises/disasters

equity, diversity and inclusivity issues in tourism following crises/disasters

government, private sector and other tourism stakeholders' plan for and response to crises/disasters

new methods to study crises, disasters, and resilience in tourism

policy development around crises and disaster management and resilience in tourism

resilience issues for tourism systems following crises and disasters

risk perceptions, tourist vulnerabilities, responses and resilience to crises/disasters

sustainability and resilience issues (e.g., practices and behaviors) for tourism systems following crises and disasters

systematic reviews of crisis management and resilience topics in tourism

tourism business/destination continuity planning and incident management

tourism demand prior to, during and post-crisis/disaster

tourism destination response and recovery strategies

tourism system resilience to climate change

tourist behavior and resilience following crises and disasters

tourist, employee, organizational, community, and destination resilience

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the planning, response, and recovery strategies, including resilience related to crisis and disaster management in tourism.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the disaster/crisis management and resilience in tourism, focusing on business continuity planning, incident management, communication, preparedness, diversity and equity, policy development, risk perceptions, sustainability, and climate change adaptation in different human and natural environmental contexts (SDGs 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of tourism crisis and disaster management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.