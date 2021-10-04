Scope

The Social Impact of Tourism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the connections between tourism and social sustainability.

Led by Prof. Heike Schänzel from Auckland University of Technology and Dr. Michal Apollo from the University of Silesia in Katowice, the Social Impact of Tourism section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable tourism, which address the relationship between tourism and social, cultural, and economic processes.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including indigenous and non-Western knowledge, to better understand the social impacts of tourism on host-guest and guest-guest relationships, as well as the wider positive and negative effects on communities and environments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

accessibility, tourism, and social sustainability

children and social agency in tourism

cultural landscapes in tourism

culturally appropriate research methods for tourism and social sustainability

gender and other social justice issues in tourism

indigeneity/indigenous community development in tourism

social corporate responsibility in tourism

social entrepreneurship in tourism

social sustainability for (marginalized) communities

social sustainability in the workplace / public spaces

social tourism

social sustainability and migration

tourism and an ethic of care

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the social dimensions and sustainability aspects of tourism, contributing to a better understanding of the complex relationships between tourism, society, and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the social impact of tourism, accessibility, cultural landscapes, indigenous community development, social corporate responsibility, social entrepreneurship, social justice, social sustainability, and migration in relation to SDGs 5 (Gender equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable tourism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.