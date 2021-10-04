Scope

The Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interconnections between tourism, climate change, and global environmental impacts.

Led by Prof. Jarkko Saarinen from the University of Oulu, Finland, the Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable tourism research, which explore the relationships between tourism, climate, and global environmental change.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation and mitigation needs in global tourism

biosecurity and global tourism

estimating and modeling the impacts of tourism in a global context

global scale impacts of tourism on climate and environment

governing global tourism development towards sustainability

impacts of global and climate change on tourism

policy and innovation needs for global consequences of tourism

polycrisis and tourism

systems thinking in tourism and global climate change nexus

the future of global tourism and its consequences

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the connections between tourism and global climate and environmental changes, with a focus on global-scale changes and consequences in tourism and the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of sustainable tourism, climate change adaptation and mitigation, global environmental impacts, and governance for sustainability, in relation to SDGs 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation and infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable tourism research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.