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Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Wageningen University and Research
Wageningen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
University of South Africa
Pretoria, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Namibia University of Science and Technology
Windhoek, Namibia
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
University of Pretoria
Pretoria, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Faculty of Science, Alexandria University
Alexanderia, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
University of Iceland
Reykjavik, Iceland
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
University of the Free State
Bloemfontein, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Eastern University, Sri Lanka
Chenkalady, Sri Lanka
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
University of Johannesburg
Johannesburg, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Department of Tourism and Hospitality, The Open University of Tanzania
Dae Salaam, Tanzania
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Okavango Research Institute, University of Botswana
Gaborone, Botswana
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
University of West London
Ealing, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences
Western Kentucky University
Bowling Green, United States
Community Reviewer
Tourism, Climate and Global Environmental Consequences