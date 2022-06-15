Scope

The Antimicrobial Resistance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing antimicrobial resistance in tropical regions.

Led by Dr. Adam Roberts from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, the Antimicrobial Resistance section welcomes submissions in various domains of tropical diseases, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to tackle antimicrobial resistance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antimicrobial resistance policy, economic impact, and control interventions

antimicrobial usage and development

clinical presentations

clinical studies

development of therapeutics

impact of antimicrobial resistance on the host

resistance mechanisms

transmission of antimicrobial resistance in and between humans, animals, and the environment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of antimicrobial resistance and its implications in tropical regions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of antimicrobial resistance, development of therapeutics, and policy interventions in tropical regions, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

The Antimicrobial Resistance section does not consider submissions focusing on general healthcare management or specific treatment protocols for individual diseases without a foundation in antimicrobial resistance. Studies that do not address the development, mechanisms, or mitigation of resistance in tropical regions are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of tropical diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.