Scope

Antimicrobial resistance is a global concern with expanding impact across the globe. The Antimicrobial Resistance section of Frontiers in Tropical Diseases publishes new research findings and breakthroughs addressing antimicrobial resistance associated concerns in tropical regions including scientific breakthroughs, innovation, solutions and related updates.

The section encourages a one health approach to tackling antimicrobial resistance. Issues of antimicrobial usage and development as well as transmission of antimicrobial resistance in humans, animals, environment and their inter-relationship will be included, as will clinical studies, clinical presentations and impact of antimicrobial resistance on the host. The journal will publish research contributing to the understanding of resistance mechanisms and development of innovative therapeutic modalities targeting pathogens as well as efforts focusing on the host immune responses to counter pathogenic microorganisms. We will further include research and trial data related to prevention of resistance including through vaccines as well as other interventions. Discourse on policies addressing the issue of antimicrobial resistance, its economic impact and efforts towards limiting its spread in the population, will be encouraged.

Areas covered include, but are not limited to:

- Antimicrobial usage and development

- Transmission of antimicrobial resistance in and between humans, animals and the environment

- Impact of antimicrobial resistance on the host

- Resistance mechanisms

- Clinical studies

- Clinical presentations

- Development of therapeutics

- Antimicrobial resistance policy, economic impact and control interventions