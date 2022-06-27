Scope

Minimizing the transmission of tropical diseases is a core function of public health law. While the appropriate exercise of legal powers will vary according to the seriousness of the disease, the means of transmission, and how easily the disease is transmitted; through effective policies, we can contribute to the prevention of diseases that are endemic or epidemic in tropical regions by improving access to vaccinations and treatments.

Also through appropriate facilitation of screening, counselling and education to those at risk of infection. Some diseases are entirely preventable by vaccination (e.g. measles and polio), or by access to improved sanitation and clean drinking water (e.g. diarrheal and parasitic diseases). Others are treatable when detected in a timely manner (e.g. tuberculosis and malaria). Policies can also have reactive roles where support is provided to improve accessibility to treatment and emergency powers are exercised in response to disease outbreaks.

The Disease Prevention & Control Policy specialty of Frontiers in Tropical Diseases publishes high quality papers that investigate and explore disease control initiatives and policies for prevention in tropical regions to promote important discussions between policymakers, health policy and system researchers and professionals concerned with developing, implementing and analyzing global health law with an emphasis on tropical disease control policies in the regions that suffer the most. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- Global health policies and strategies relevant to tropical disease prevention/control

- Monitoring & Evaluation of disease control initiatives in tropical regions

- The technical support provided to tropical countries nationally and internationally

- Human resources in a multicultural environment

- Resource mobilization for disease control projects

- Diplomacy & interaction with high-level public and private officials

All studies must contribute insights into disease prevention and control legislation related to infectious diseases that occur predominantly or solely in tropical regions of the world. Papers addressing general public health policy without this focus should be submitted to Frontiers in Public Health and any manuscripts investigating the wider area of health communication research in the global south should be re-directed to Frontiers in Communication.