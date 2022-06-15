Scope

The Tropical Disease Prevention & Control Policy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring and analyzing disease control initiatives and policies in tropical regions.

Led by a team of expert researchers and professionals, the Tropical Disease Prevention & Control Policy section welcomes submissions in various domains of tropical disease prevention and control, which aim to facilitate important discussions between policymakers, health policy researchers, and professionals concerned with developing and implementing global health law.

This section emphasizes research perspectives that focus on tropical disease control policies in regions that are most affected by these diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

diplomacy and interaction with high-level public and private officials

global health policies and strategies relevant to tropical disease prevention and control

human resources in multicultural environments

monitoring and evaluation of disease control initiatives in tropical regions

resource mobilization for disease control projects

technical support provided to tropical countries at national and international levels

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about legislation related to infectious diseases that predominantly or solely occur in tropical regions of the world.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the tropical disease prevention and control policy, global health policies, monitoring and evaluation of disease control initiatives, technical support, human resources, resource mobilization, and diplomacy (SDGs 3 and 17).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of tropical disease prevention and control to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.