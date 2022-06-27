bach tran
Hanoi Medical University
Hanoi , Vietnam
Specialty Chief Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Hanoi Medical University
Hanoi , Vietnam
Specialty Chief Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
School of Medicine, Griffith Health, Griffith University
Gold Coast , Australia
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Global Institute for Interdisciplinary Studies (GIIS)
Kathmandu , Nepal
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
University of Nairobi
Nairobi , Kenya
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Nepal Health Research Council
Kathmandu , Nepal
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Institute for Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Hanoi Medical University
Hanoi , Vietnam
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Syiah Kuala University
Banda Aceh , Indonesia
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Yale University
New Haven , United States
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Griffith University
Southport , Australia
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore , United States
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Faculty of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing, Gadjah Mada University
Yogyakarta , Indonesia
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
National University of Singapore
Singapore , Singapore
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
University of Dschang
Dschang , Cameroon
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH)
Bethesda , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
National Institute of Medical Research (Tanzania)
Dar es Salaam , Tanzania
Guest Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy