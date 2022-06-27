flavia riccardo
National Institute of Health (ISS)
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Global Health Research and Medical Interventions for Development (GLOHMED)
Kathmandu, Nepal
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Tribhuvan University
Kirtipur, Nepal
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Syiah Kuala University
Banda Aceh, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Faculty of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing, Gadjah Mada University
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Malawi University of Science and Technology
Limbe, Malawi
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
School of Medicine and Dentistry, Griffith Health, Griffith University
Birtinya, Australia
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
Middlesex University
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
School of Public Health, Yale University
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy
University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Associate Editor
Disease Prevention and Control Policy