Scope

The Neglected Tropical Diseases section aims to publish research focused on understanding and addressing communicable diseases prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.

Under the guidance of Dr. Mark Taylor from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, the Neglected Tropical Diseases section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of tropical diseases, with an emphasis on discovering and developing new interventions, gaining insights into pathophysiology and clinical consequences, and improving current strategies for treatment, control, and elimination.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

clinical trials, implementation, and operational research evaluating efficacy, scale-up, and impact

discovery and development of new drugs

diagnostics or biological interventions

monitoring and evaluation of neglected tropical disease programs and policies

translational research supporting the progression of new interventions

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of neglected tropical diseases, contributing to new insights and advancements in the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of neglected tropical diseases, discovery and development of new drugs, diagnostics or biological interventions, translational research, clinical trials, implementation, and operational research, and monitoring and evaluation of programs and policies in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3; Good Health and Well-being).

The Neglected Tropical Diseases section does not consider studies primarily centered on vector-pathogen interactions, general biology, or data collection methods without a foundation in the understanding, prevention, or treatment of neglected tropical diseases. However, research that supports and advances the understanding and addressing of neglected tropical diseases, including the discovery and development of new drugs, diagnostics, or biological interventions, translational research, clinical trials, implementation, and operational research, as well as monitoring and evaluation of programs and policies, will be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Neglected Tropical Diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.