Scope

Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of communicable diseases that prevail in tropical and subtropical regions globally. They are "neglected" in terms of inadequate investment in R&D and health system prioritization and cause suffering in the “neglected” populations living in poverty without adequate sanitation and in close contact with infectious vectors, livestock and wildlife. Over one billion people from the world’s most disadvantaged communities suffer from at least one NTD, which are markers, agents and drivers of poverty.

The Neglected Tropical Diseases section of Frontiers in Tropical Diseases publishes high quality basic, translational, clinical, epidemiological, implementation and operational research related to all NTDs as defined by the WHO, with a focus on the discovery and development of new interventions, insight into the pathophysiology and clinical consequences of NTDs and improvements in the current intervention strategies for their treatment, control and elimination.

Areas covered by this section include but are not limited to:

- Discovery and development of new drugs

- Diagnostics or biological interventions

- Translational research to support their progression into new interventions

- Clinical trials and implementation and operational research to evaluate their efficacy, scale-up and impact.

- Monitoring and evaluation of NTD programmes and policies.

All studies must contribute to new insights on NTDs. Research focusing on specific vector-pathogen interactions should be redirected to the Vector Biology section.