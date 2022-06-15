Scope

The Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology section focuses on advancing the understanding of health and disease burdens in tropical settings.

Under the guidance of Dr. Edwin Michael from the University College London, the Disease Epidemiology and Ecology section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of tropical diseases, aiming to enhance knowledge about disease transmission, propagation, and prevention in these regions.

This section considers a wide range of topics, including:

advances in tropical disease surveillance

big data and computational science approaches to disease estimation and analysis

community engagement and disease governance models

community vulnerability and resilience studies

ecotone epidemiology and surveillance

environment, biodiversity, and disease transmission

multi-determinant approaches to disease ecology and epidemiology

multi-disease system dynamics

multi-sectoral disease control

one health human-animal-vector frameworks for researching and controlling tropical diseases

parasite systems biology

social and political epidemiology

socio-ecological modelling

spatial epidemiology

tropical health economics

urbanization and tropical diseases

Submissions to this section should offer comprehensive insights into the multi-scale, multi-dimensional human-natural system drivers of disease propagation, persistence, control, and emergence in tropical environments. Contributions that present new social theories of disease propagation and control, as well as innovative analytical or modelling frameworks for investigating and simulating the integrated social-ecological transmission dynamics and epidemiology of tropical diseases, are particularly welcome.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of health and disease burdens in tropical settings, multi-determinant approaches to disease ecology and epidemiology, and innovative analytical or modelling frameworks for investigating and simulating the integrated social-ecological transmission dynamics and epidemiology of tropical diseases (Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 15: Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Tropical Disease Epidemiology and Ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.