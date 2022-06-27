Scope

The Vaccines for Tropical Diseases specialty section of Frontiers in Tropical Diseases welcomes high-quality articles focusing on research into the development of new vaccines for major, emerging and neglected tropical diseases, as well as evaluation of current vaccines used in tropical regions.

For many tropical diseases, current therapeutic treatments are either not possible or efficient for purposes of control or elimination, especially with rising antimicrobial resistance. Therefore the development of vaccines to target these diseases is of great importance. There is also a considerable need for research into evaluation and innovation of travel vaccines and vaccines already being used in tropical regions.

Areas covered by this section include but are not limited to:

- Vaccine development for major, emerging and neglected tropical diseases

- Vaccine immunology

- Evaluation and innovation of existing vaccines

- Vaccine hesitancy and acceptance