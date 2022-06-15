Scope

The Vaccines for Tropical Diseases section is committed to publishing research centered on the development and evaluation of vaccines for tropical diseases.

Under the guidance of Prof. Faith Osier from Imperial University and Dr. Gathoni Kamuyu from CEPI, the Vaccines for Tropical Diseases section invites submissions that cover various aspects of tropical disease vaccination, which address the critical need for control and elimination of these diseases.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and environmental contexts.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

evaluation and innovation of existing vaccines

vaccine development for major, emerging, and neglected tropical diseases

vaccine hesitancy and acceptance

vaccine immunology

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the development, evaluation, and application of vaccines for tropical diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and evaluation of vaccines for tropical diseases, vaccine immunology, evaluation and innovation of existing vaccines, and vaccine hesitancy and acceptance (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Vaccines for Tropical Diseases section does not consider studies that are unrelated to the development, evaluation, or implementation of vaccines specifically targeting tropical diseases. Research focusing on general medical treatments or non-vaccine preventive measures for tropical diseases may be considered outside the scope of this section. Additionally, studies addressing diseases outside the realm of tropical infections will not be accepted.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Vaccines for Tropical Diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.