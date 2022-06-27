Scope

A vector is an organism that does not cause disease itself, but which spreads infection by transmitting pathogens from one host to another. These vector-borne diseases are a global problem but are specifically relevant to tropical areas where any of these insects thrive. Mosquitoes are the greatest known vectors of diseases where malaria is predominantly transmitted by the Anopheles species whereas Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya are only transmitted by the Aedes mosquitoes but there is still much more research needed in this area to understand these mosquitoes and how to eliminate the diseases they carry.

The Vector Biology specialty of Frontiers in Tropical Diseases publishes high quality papers that investigate and explore the vector-parasite interactions that occur in vector-borne diseases with a focus on vector behaviors that are relevant for disease control. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

- Functional genomics, behavior and ecology of disease vectors

- Insecticide resistance in mosquitoes and other vectors

- Host-microbe interactions within mosquitoes

- Diseases of tropical relevance with vectors including mosquitoes, sandlfies, blackflies, fleas, lice, tsets flies (and other biting flies), triatomine bugs, ticks and aquatic snails.

- Vector-pathogen interactions

- Surveillance for novel pathogens associated with vectors

- Vector control

All studies must contribute insights into vector biology related to infectious diseases that occur predominantly or solely in tropical regions of the world. Papers addressing the pathophysiology or clinical aspects of vector-borne diseases should be submitted to the Major Tropical Diseases or Neglected Tropical Diseases sections.