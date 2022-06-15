Scope

The Vector Biology in Tropical Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and controlling vector-borne diseases in tropical regions.

Led by Dr. Baldwyn Torto from the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), the Vector Biology in Tropical Diseases section welcomes submissions in various domains of vector biology, which aim to enhance knowledge and develop strategies for disease control in tropical areas.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

arthropod-microbe-host interactions

diseases of tropical relevance with vectors including mosquitoes, sandflies, blackflies, fleas, lice, tsetse flies (and other biting flies), triatomine bugs, ticks, and aquatic snails

genetics, functional genomics, behaviour, and ecology of disease vectors

insecticide resistance in mosquitoes and other vectors

vector and disease surveillance in the context of global change including climate change and socioeconomic factors

vector control and evaluation of new techniques and tools

surveillance for novel pathogens associated with vectors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about vector biology related to infectious diseases that predominantly or solely occur in tropical regions of the world.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and controlling of vector-borne diseases in tropical regions and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of vector biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.