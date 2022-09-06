Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul , United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Veterinary Science
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid , Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology
Department of Veterinary Sciences, School of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, University of Turin
Turin , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Nutrition and Metabolism
Teagasc Food Research Centre (Ireland)
Carlow , Ireland
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Behavior and Welfare