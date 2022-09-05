Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Washington D.C. , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Veterinary Infectious Diseases
Université de Montréal
Montreal , Canada
Associate Editor
Veterinary Infectious Diseases
Food Animal Environmental Systems Research, Agricultural Research Service (USDA)
Bowling Green , United States
Associate Editor
Veterinary Infectious Diseases
COMSATS University, Islamabad Campus
Islamabad , Pakistan
Associate Editor
Veterinary Infectious Diseases