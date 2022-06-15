Mission & scope

Frontiers in Veterinary Science bridges animal and human health, takes a comparative approach to medical and surgical challenges, and advances innovative biotechnology and therapy. Scientific contributions concerned with the assessment, education, outreach, prevention, control, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases, forces, or conditions affecting the health of animals and with the evaluation, prevention or mitigation of the impact of animal diseases on people at the individual or population levels are welcome.

Veterinary research today is interdisciplinary, collaborative, and socially relevant, transforming how we understand and investigate animal health and disease. Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Andres M Perez (University of Minnesota Twin Cities, USA), Frontiers in Veterinary Science is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, and the DOAJ. The journal brings all relevant veterinary sciences together on a single platform with the goal of improving animal and human health.

The journal welcomes articles across a wide spectrum of translational, foundational, and clinical research at both individual and population levels. Subjects of interest include, but are not limited to:

approaches and techniques for responding to immediate medical and surgical needs of severely ill or injured animals, and intermediate and long-term intensive care and management

basic and clinical research for the advancement in the understanding of surgery in animals

basic and clinical research in veterinary dentistry and oromaxillofacial surgery

development, use, and evaluation of medical imaging techniques in veterinary settings

drugs and toxins in animal species

epidemiology and population dynamics of animal pathogens transmission, occurrence, and spread, and its economic impact

health and disease in captive to free-ranging wildlife across all taxa

interface between animal, human, environmental, and planetary health under the One Health paradigm

nutrition and metabolism issues with an impact on an interest to veterinary sciences –note that contributions related to nutrition of food animals with no immediate impact on veterinary sciences might not be considered

oncology and pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer in animals

pathogenesis of diseases and novel techniques and biomarkers to detect, diagnose, and monitor disease in animals

strategies for the regeneration and repair of tissues and organs in veterinary sciences

veterinary education and humanities, including social science issues with an impact on or an interest for veterinary sciences

veterinary infectious diseases intra-host and in-vitro dynamics

veterinary neurology and neurosurgery including internal medicine, surgery, imaging and pathology.

Articles that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 12: life on land, are particularly welcome.

Manuscripts that focus on human medicine, human nutrition, or non-veterinary microbiology are not suitable for publication in this journal. Additionally, research that is primarily focused on in vitro or ex vivo models without a relevance to animal health or disease will not be considered.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Veterinary Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of veterinary science by communicating scientific knowledge to both researchers and the public, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.