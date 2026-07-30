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Led by Regiane Santos with Frontiers in Veterinary Science, this webinar series examines how dietary mycotoxins affect reproduction in farm and companion animals, with a focus on mechanisms, long-term effects, consequences, and mitigation.
ESVONC Annual Congress 2026 brings together veterinary oncology professionals in Dublin, 21-23 May 2026, to share advances in clinical oncology, pathology, research, education, and comparative oncology through expert sessions and networking.
Everything you need to prepare your manuscript for submission to Frontiers in Veterinary Science and set yourself up for successful publication
This Research Topic highlights veterinary neurology and neurosurgery case reports, from rare and common neurological disorders across animal species to novel diagnostics, therapies, surgery, pathology, and clinical challenges that advance care.
Is your research data hidden? Frontiers FAIR² data management helps you transform your data into discoverable, reusable, open, and citable contributions
Alma Mater Studiorum, University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine
University of Bern
Bern, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Associate Editor
Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Associate Editor
Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine