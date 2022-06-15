Scope

The Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and practice of anesthesia and pain management in animals.

Led by Pr Karine Portier from the Veterinary School (VetAgro Sup) and the neuroscience research center of the University of Lyon, the Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of anesthesiology and algology, which contribute to the enhancement of knowledge and techniques in these fields.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anesthetic equipment and monitoring

cardiopulmonary resuscitation

diagnosis and treatment of animal acute and chronic pain

fluid therapy

locoregional anesthesia

pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of anesthetics and analgesics

physiology related to anesthesia

veterinary anesthesia and related topics (procedures adapted to species, diseases, techniques)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application and development of anesthesiology and pain management techniques in companion, livestock, wildlife, or laboratory animals. The section also encourages comparative clinical research at the interface of veterinary and human health, promoting the 'One Medicine' concept and contributing to the improvement of both human and animal anesthesiology and pain treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and practice of anesthesia and pain management in animals, promoting the 'One Medicine' concept, and contributing to the improvement of both human and animal anesthesiology and pain treatment (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 15: Life on Land).

The Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on anesthesia, analgesia, or pain management in animals. Studies unrelated to these topics, or those that do not contribute significantly to the understanding or improvement of animal pain management practices, are outside the scope of this section. However, the section encourages comparative clinical research at the interface of veterinary and human health, promoting the 'One Medicine' concept and contributing to the improvement of both human and animal anesthesiology and pain treatment.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of anesthesiology and algology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.