Specialty chief editor karine portier Université de Lyon Lyon, France Specialty Chief Editor Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management

Scope The Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management section of the Frontiers in Veterinary Science journal publishes high quality fundamental and clinical research that focuses on anesthesia as well as diagnosis and treatment of pain in companion, livestock, wildlife, or laboratory animals. Publications of results from basic, translational, comparative, multidisciplinary, and clinical research in the fields of anesthesiology and algology are welcome. Papers in the form of Review, Mini Review, Systematic Review, Methods, Policy and Practice, Case Reports, on anesthesiology and the history of anesthesiology, as well as on educational methods will all be considered for publication. For the full list of article type accepted in the section please refer to the About Journal tab. The scope of the Animal Anesthesiology and Pain Management section is based on an evidence-based approach to anesthesia and algology. It ranges from the field of anesthesia and related topics (physiology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of anaesthetics and analgesics, fluid therapy, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, locoregional anesthesia, equipment, monitoring, specific techniques and procedures, protocols adapted to patients with specific diseases, protocols adapted to certain species,...) to studies on the evaluation, interpretation, diagnosis and treatment of pain. In keeping with the ‘One Medicine’ concept, this section also encourages the publication of data from comparative clinical anesthesia/analgesia research at the interface of veterinary and human health and/or that lead to the improvement of both human and animal anesthesiology and pain treatment. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

