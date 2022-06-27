karine portier
Université de Lyon
Lyon, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
VetAgro Sup
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Veterinary anesthesia
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Facultad de Veterinaria, Universidad de Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Liège
Liège, Belgium
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Liverpool
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Cairo University
Giza, Egypt
Review Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Hospital Veterinario Canis Mallorca
Palma, Spain
Review Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Review Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Review Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management