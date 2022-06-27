karine portier
Université de Lyon
Lyon, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Thessaly
Volos, Greece
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, United States
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Faculty of Higher Studies Cuautitlán, National Autonomous University of Mexico
Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
VetAgro Sup
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Veterinary anesthesia
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Facultad de Veterinaria, Universidad de Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
Royal Veterinary College (RVC)
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Liverpool
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Anesthesiology and Animal Pain Management