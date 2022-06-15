Scope

The Animal Behavior and Welfare section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and improving the welfare of animals affected by human activities.

Led by Dr. Laura Boyle from Teagasc Food Research Centre (Ireland), the Animal Behavior and Welfare section welcomes submissions in various domains of animal behavior and welfare, which connect theoretical, fundamental, and applied research to enhance animal management and welfare practices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applied animal behavior science, including novel technological and methodological solutions for measuring or analyzing animal behavior

applied studies evaluating animal welfare under different management, housing, or production systems

behavioral problems in companion or working animals

development of animal welfare science, including ethical issues, novel methodologies, and technological solutions

welfare implications of wildlife or so-called 'pest' management, recreation/hunting, or nature conservation

incorporation of scientific findings relating to animal welfare into best practice public policies and enforcement

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the behavior and welfare of domesticated and non-domesticated species managed or affected by humans, with a focus on improving animal welfare through optimal management and housing practices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance applied animal behavior science, animal welfare science, and wildlife management, contributing to the following SDGs: 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Animal Behavior and Welfare section will not consider submissions with no, or only peripheral focused or relevance to animal behavior or welfare. However, veterinary humanities and social sciences, veterinary education methods, and public and private policies may be considered if they have a direct impact on animal behavior and welfare. Topics such as nutrition and diet, oil extraction, antimicrobial treatments, and antioxidant properties are outside the scope of this section and redirected to a more appropriate section or journal.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal behavior and welfare to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.