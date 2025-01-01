essam abdelfattah
School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Washington State University
Pullman, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Faculty of Agriculture, Zagazig University
Zagazig, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University
Chittagong, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, School of Agricultural, Forest, and Environmental Sciences, Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Center for Research in Food and Development, National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT)
Hermosillo, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
National Link Coalition
Stratford, United States
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Institute of Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA)
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR)
Assam, India
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
Agroscope (Switzerland)
Zürich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Animal Behavior and Welfare