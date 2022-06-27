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Schothorst Feed Research
Lelystad, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
National Research Centre (Egypt)
Cairo, Egypt
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Selçuk University
Konya, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Department of Veterinary Sciences, University of Turin
Grugliasco (TO), Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIH)
Durham, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Department of Veterinary Medical Sciences, University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Autonomous University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Iasi, University of Life Sciences (IULS)
Iasi, Romania
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Department of Clinical Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Smithsonian Institution
Washington DC, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, United States
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences
Kaunas, Lithuania
Associate Editor
Animal Reproduction - Theriogenology