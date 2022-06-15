Scope

The One Health section of the Frontiers in Veterinary Science Journal publishes high-quality fundamental, conceptual, and applied research that promotes sustainable, optimized health in people, animals and ecosystems using a One Health approach. This approach recognizes the connectivity and dependencies between health and ecosystem domains, by integrating multiple sectors, disciplines, and communities across society in a transdisciplinary approach to health and ecosystem challenges.

Submissions to this journal would be expected to demonstrate the added value of a transdisciplinary approach in One Health contexts, to inform research directions, interventions, and policy. Topics about interlinked human, animal and ecosystem health challenges and solutions are within scope.

We welcome submissions using a range of methodologies, including primary quantitative and qualitative research, as well as evidence synthesis, led from a range of disciplines including (but not limited to) epidemiology, social sciences, economics, ecology, medicine, biotechnology, and animal science. Submissions that are not within scope (lacking transdisciplinary approaches for sustainable health and/or ecosystem optimization) can be submitted to one of many discipline-focused sister journals such as Frontiers in Ecology, Frontiers in Public Health, or any other relevant section of Frontiers in Veterinary Science.