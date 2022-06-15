Scope

The aim of the Veterinary Clinical, Anatomical, and Comparative Pathology section is to serve as a premier platform for the dissemination of cutting-edge research findings in the fields of veterinary clinical, anatomical, and comparative pathology. The journal is intended for veterinary pathologists, veterinary clinicians, researchers in veterinary medicine and related fields, as well as professionals in public health and biomedical sciences interested in comparative pathology.

Led by Dr. Gabriele Rossi from Murdoch University and Dr. Francisco Javier Salguero from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Veterinary Clinical, Anatomical, and Comparative Pathology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of veterinary pathology, which connect the understanding of disease processes and diagnosis across multiple disciplines.

The section aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange among researchers and practitioners worldwide to enhance the health and welfare of animals, and ultimately, people. Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular, cellular, and organismic processes involved in animal disease pathogenesis and diagnosis, as well as the development and application of innovative diagnostic and research techniques. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of animal disease pathogenesis, development of novel diagnostic techniques, and interdisciplinary connections in veterinary and comparative pathology, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

The section aims to advance scientific knowledge and understanding pertaining to the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases in animals through the lens of pathology, bridging the gap between basic research and clinical application. The goal of this Journal is to foster collaboration among researchers, pathologists, veterinarians, and other stakeholders involved in the study and practice of veterinary pathology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

Investigations into the laboratory diagnosis of animal diseases, including hematology, clinical chemistry, endocrinology, urinalysis, serology and microbiology.

Applied research focusing on the etiology, pathogenesis, and pathophysiology of animal diseases using including studies on host-pathogen interactions, gross and microscopic examination, immunopathology, and genetic predisposition to disease.

Comparative studies exploring similarities and differences in disease processes among different animal species, including domestic, wildlife, laboratory animals, and humans.

Development, analytical and diagnostic validation of novel methodologies, diagnostic techniques, and tools for the accurate and efficient diagnosis of diseases in animals and research tools, including diagnostic nanotechnology, cell imaging and flow cytometry, functional genomics and proteomics molecular assays, and stem cell pathology.

Development and use of animal models of disease.

Manuscripts discussing laboratory management challenges or improvements, including laboratory informatic and telepathology.

The Veterinary Clinical, Anatomical, and Comparative Pathology section does not consider submissions focusing on human cell lines or chemical research unrelated to veterinary pathology. However, geographical studies with a fundamental basis in animal health and disease may be considered if they contribute to the understanding of veterinary pathology and the development of novel diagnostic techniques. Research that does not contribute to the understanding of veterinary pathology will be considered outside the scope of the section.

Note: Consider submitting manuscripts relating to dynamics of animal pathogens transmission, occurrence, or spread within and between populations to Frontiers in Veterinary Science – Veterinary Epidemiology and Economics. Consider submitting papers relating to medicine in small and large domestic, animal models of naturally-occurring inherited or acquired disease, and a comparative approach to structure, function, diagnosis, therapy, and prevention to Frontiers in Veterinary Science – Comparative and Clinical Medicine.