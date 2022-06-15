Scope

The Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of severely ill or injured animals.

Led by Dr. Massimo Giunti from Bologna University, the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine section welcomes submissions in various domains of veterinary science, which contribute to enhancing clinical education and providing evidence-based approaches to critical care medicine in animals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acid-base and electrolyte abnormalities

acute plant and chemical toxicities

coagulation disorders

CPR and cardiorespiratory disorders

fluid and colloidal therapy

mechanical/positive pressure ventilation

pain management

sepsis and antimicrobial use

transfusion medicine

trauma management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the immediate medical and surgical needs of severely ill or injured animals, as well as their intermediate and long-term intensive care and management beyond the primary problem.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine section does not consider submissions focused on human medicine. However, pulmonary research related to veterinary patients may be considered if it directly pertains to the emergency and critical care of animals. Studies that do not directly contribute to the understanding and treatment of severely ill or injured animals, or do not support the advancement of good health and well-being and life on land, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of veterinary science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.