Scope

Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine is a specialty section of Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine publishes high-quality basic and clinical research that contributes substantially to our understanding of the immediate medical and surgical needs of severely ill or injured animals, as well as their intermediate and long-term intensive care and management beyond the primary problem. Our mission is to advance the field, enhance the clinical education of both specialized and primary-care veterinarians, and provide an evidence-based approach to critical care medicine in animals, with an emphasis on small animals and horses. We also welcome translational studies in animals that have relevance to human medicine.

Core subject areas in Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine include pain management, mechanical/positive pressure ventilation, transfusion medicine, coagulation disorders, fluid and colloidal therapy, acid-base and electrolyte abnormalities, CPR and cardiorespiratory disorders, sepsis and antimicrobial use, trauma management, and acute plant and chemical toxicities. The scope of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine ranges from the anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology of acute illness or injury; to clinical and investigative studies on the assessment, interpretation, and monitoring of animal patients (including laboratory and point-of-care testing, and ultrasonography); to surgical and medical management and co-morbidities. Case reports that describe novel entities and are well documented are welcome.

Interdisciplinary studies that examine the quality and effectiveness of critical care medicine and emergency training, emerging technological and biomedical engineering applications in the intensive care unit, environmental aspects of emergency medicine and other research areas are also encouraged.

Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Medicine welcomes submissions of the following tier 1 articles: Book Review, Clinical Trial, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Specialty Grand Challenge, Technology Report, and Veterinary Case Report.