Scope

The Veterinary Infectious Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and prevention of infectious diseases affecting animal health and welfare.

Led by Dr. Michael Kogut from the Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture, the Veterinary Infectious Diseases section welcomes submissions in various domains of animal infectious diseases, which contribute to the prevention and control of diseases affecting production and companion animals, particularly zoonotic infections and properly controlled studies on the mechanisms of infection biology and host responses to infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of prevention and control strategies

environmental factors in disease emergence

fungal and rickettsial microbiology

immunology of animal infectious diseases

molecular biology and pathogenesis of microbial diseases

sustainability of poultry, livestock, and aquaculture industries

vaccinology and virology of animal diseases

wildlife reservoirs or vectors of infection

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of animal infectious diseases, including host response, molecular biology, pathogenesis, control, prevention, and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and prevention of infectious diseases affecting animal health and welfare, development of prevention and control strategies, environmental factors in disease emergence, fungal and rickettsial microbiology, immunology of animal infectious diseases, molecular biology and pathogenesis of microbial diseases, sustainability of poultry, livestock, and aquaculture industries, vaccinology and virology of animal diseases, and wildlife reservoirs or vectors of infection (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 14: Life Below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land).

The Veterinary Infectious Diseases section does not consider papers focusing solely on diagnostic techniques, case reports, clinical trials, or results from surveys or observational epidemiological studies, studies on production and companion animals only or no rodent models. However, studies that integrate these approaches with a clear focus on infectious diseases affecting animals and contribute to the prevention, control, and understanding of these diseases are welcome. Research primarily addressing human medicine, non-infectious veterinary conditions, or general veterinary practice is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of animal infectious diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.