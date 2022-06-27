Main content

Scope The aim of Veterinary Infectious Diseases is to publish research, commentary, and reviews that advance our ability to combat infectious diseases—including endemic, exotic and zoonotic diseases—that adversely affect the health and welfare of animals. The section encompasses the immunology, microbiology (including fungal and rickettsial), virology, vaccinology, and epidemiology of animal infectious diseases, especially zoonotic infections. The role of environmental factors in disease emergence and diseases that undermine the sustainability of poultry, livestock, and aquaculture industries are emphasized. Research on the development of strategies that will lead to the prevention and control of animal diseases are especially welcome.

Original research papers of high quality and novelty on aspects of host response, molecular biology, pathogenesis, control and prevention, and treatment of microbial diseases of domestic animals, wildlife, and companion animals are considered for publication. This includes food-borne and other infections of zoonotic origin with implications for public health that are carried by farmed animals, but do not necessarily have a significant impact on animal health. Studies of vertebrate or invertebrate wildlife reservoirs or vectors of infection are considered if they focus on the role of wild animals in the transmission or maintenance of disease to domestic animals. Papers dealing primarily with epidemiology will be considered only if they demonstrate a clear impact on the pathogenesis or prevention of a disease. Papers focusing solely on diagnostic techniques, case reports, or clinical trials will not be published in this section.

Research into infectious diseases can be pursued through the study of the pathogen, its host, or the host's environment, or by addressing combinations of these aspects of the disease system. Research at the host-pathogen interface or its relationship with the host animal's environment that exploits the very latest technologies in genomics, proteomics, cell imaging, and immunology is highly encouraged, as are advances in laboratory, field-based or in silico approaches that improve understanding at the cellular, individual animal, or population levels.

Please note – Veterinary Infectious Diseases reserves the right to reject Brief Research Reports describing experiments conducted a single time. A minimum of two repetitions is required together with the inclusion of all results generated from individual experiments [i.e. not averaged values]. Frontiers in Veterinary Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Vet. Sci.

Abbreviation fvets

Electronic ISSN 2297-1769

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CAB Abstracts, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 3.471 Impact Factor 3.3 CiteScore

Submission Veterinary Infectious Diseases welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Veterinary Infectious Diseases, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.