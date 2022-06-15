Scope

The Virtual Reality in Industry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the applications and technological aspects of virtual reality in industry and manufacturing.

Led by Dr. Carolina Cruz-Neira from the University of Central Florida, the Virtual Reality in Industry section welcomes submissions in various domains of virtual reality, which connect the advancements in technology with practical applications in the industry.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

commercialization of virtual reality technology and mass-producibility

virtual reality and augmented reality in manufacturing

virtual reality and augmented reality in product design

virtual reality in conferencing and business communications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the innovative applications and technological advancements in virtual reality within the industrial context.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the commercialization of virtual reality technology, virtual reality and augmented reality in manufacturing and product design, and virtual reality in conferencing and business communications (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virtual reality to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.