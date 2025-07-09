Getting started as a reviewer

What is peer review?
Discover how peer review safeguards research quality. Learn why your evaluation helps strengthen scientific integrity, collaboration, and trust in published work.
Your role as a Reviewer in peer review helps editors make informed decisions, supports authors in improving their manuscripts, and strengthens trust in published research.
This section introduces what it means to review at Frontiers and helps you find the right guidance, whether you are reviewing for the first time or bringing experience from another publisher.
Peer review is central to academic publishing, and reviewers play a critical role in safeguarding scientific integrity, accelerating discovery, and supporting the research community.
As a reviewer, you'll:
stay informed about current research in your field
strengthen your critical thinking and research evaluation skills
support authors with constructive feedback
contribute to research quality and integrity
develop your academic profile through recognized reviewing activity
connect with editorial processes and research communities in your subject area.
Discover how peer review safeguards research quality. Learn why your evaluation helps strengthen scientific integrity, collaboration, and trust in published work.
Find out what makes a good reviewer. Understand the experience, skills, and values that qualify researchers to contribute to the review community.
Learn how to respond to review invitations quickly and appropriately. Follow clear steps for checking fit, declaring conflicts of interest, and communicating your decision.
Explore the different models of peer review and how they work at Frontiers. Understand how open and collaborative review supports transparency and fairness.
Understand the ethical standards every reviewer must follow - from confidentiality and objectivity to respectful communication and timely feedback.
Understand your responsibilities once you accept a review. Learn how to assess research critically, give timely and constructive feedback, and support a professional, collaborative review process.
If you’re new and ready to contribute, start by exploring open calls for Reviewers or submitting your interest. You can also complete your Loop researcher profile so you’re visible for matching with relevant manuscripts
If you've already accepted an invitation, visit the review forum from the link in your email or go to your Frontiers' account dashboard to begin.
For questions relating to a specific manuscript, contact the handling editor or journal's editorial office. For a faster response, use the chatbot in My Frontiers or in the Review Forum.