Getting started as a reviewer

Your role as a Reviewer in peer review helps editors make informed decisions, supports authors in improving their manuscripts, and strengthens trust in published research.

This section introduces what it means to review at Frontiers and helps you find the right guidance, whether you are reviewing for the first time or bringing experience from another publisher.

Why review?

Peer review is central to academic publishing, and reviewers play a critical role in safeguarding scientific integrity, accelerating discovery, and supporting the research community.

As a reviewer, you'll:

stay informed about current research in your field

strengthen your critical thinking and research evaluation skills

support authors with constructive feedback

contribute to research quality and integrity

develop your academic profile through recognized reviewing activity

connect with editorial processes and research communities in your subject area.

Resources to get started

Ready to begin?

If you’re new and ready to contribute, start by exploring open calls for Reviewers or submitting your interest. You can also complete your Loop researcher profile so you’re visible for matching with relevant manuscripts

If you've already accepted an invitation, visit the review forum from the link in your email or go to your Frontiers' account dashboard to begin.

Need help?

For questions relating to a specific manuscript, contact the handling editor or journal's editorial office. For a faster response, use the chatbot in My Frontiers or in the Review Forum.