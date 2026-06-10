Original Research
Published on 10 Jun 2026
Research on leakage detection and location method of natural gas pipeline under strong noise condition
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
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Original Research
Published on 10 Jun 2026
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Editorial
Published on 16 Feb 2026
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 25 Nov 2025
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 28 Aug 2025
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 07 Jul 2025
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Review
Published on 08 May 2025
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 06 Jan 2025
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 08 Nov 2024
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 18 Oct 2024
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 26 Jul 2024
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2024
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Brief Research Report
Published on 21 Feb 2024
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception
Original Research
Published on 07 Nov 2023
in Acoustic Materials, Noise Control and Sound Perception