rafael badenes
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Critical Care Anesthesiology
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Department of Cardiothoracic Anesthesia and ICU San Carlo Hospital Potenza Italy
Potenza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Jewish General Hospital
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Westchester Medical Center
Valhalla, United States
Community Reviewer
Neuroanesthesiology
Mount Sinai West, Mount Sinai Hospital
New York City, United States
Community Reviewer
Obstetric Anesthesiology
Policlinico Tor Vergata
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Yale Medicine
New Haven, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Hôpitaux universitaires de Genève (HUG)
Genève, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Hospital Antonio Cardarelli
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Critical Care Anesthesiology
London Health Sciences Centre
London, Canada
Community Reviewer
Neuroanesthesiology
University of North Carolina Hospitals
Chapel Hill, United States
Community Reviewer
Perioperative Medicine
Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC)
Leiden, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Agios Pavlos General Hospital
Kalamaria, Greece
Community Reviewer
Critical Care Anesthesiology
Washington University in St. Louis
St. Louis, United States
Community Reviewer
Neuroanesthesiology
Fatebenefratelli Hospital
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Obstetric Anesthesiology
Iran University of Medical Sciences
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Perioperative Medicine