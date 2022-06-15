Scope

The Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on perioperative management in organ transplantation.

Led by expert researchers and clinicians, the Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation section welcomes submissions in various domains of anesthesiology, which address the unique challenges and advances in the field of organ transplantation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anesthesiology techniques for all aspects of organ transplantation (including solid organs, intestinal, heart, and lungs)

blood and blood-products management during and after organ transplantation

monitoring of cardiovascular and neurological functions during organ transplantation

monitoring of metabolic homeostasis and coagulation during organ transplantation

pain management in organ transplant recipients

perioperative management in former recipients of organ transplant and undergoing unrelated surgical procedures

perioperative management living-related solid organs donors

postoperative management of organ transplant recipients

preclinical research on anesthesia-related issues in organ transplantation

preoperative evaluation and optimization of candidates for organ transplantation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about perioperative aspects of anesthesia for organ transplantation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the anesthesia and organ transplantation, focusing on perioperative management, anesthesiology techniques, blood and blood-products management, monitoring of cardiovascular and neurological functions, metabolic homeostasis, coagulation, pain management, preclinical research, and preoperative evaluation, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of anesthesiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.