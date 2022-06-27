dmitri bezinover
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Hershey, United States
Associate Editor
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
Hershey, United States
Associate Editor
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Samsung Medical Center, Sungkyunkwan University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Cairo University
Giza, Egypt
Associate Editor
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
University of Duisburg-Essen
Duisburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Division of Anaesthetics, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Medical Sciences Division, University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
School of Health Sciences, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Columbia University
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation