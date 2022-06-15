Scope

The Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and practice of cardiothoracic and vascular anesthesia and intensive care.

Led by Professor Giovanni Landoni from San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS), the Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiothoracic and vascular anesthesia and intensive care, which connect theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial organs

echocardiography

eCPR

extracorporeal membrane oxygenation

hybrid room procedures

methodological manuscripts

organ protection

reperfusion injury

vasoactive agents

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of cardiothoracic and vascular anesthesia and intensive care, contributing to the improvement of patient outcomes and the advancement of the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology section does not consider contributions primarily focusing on surgical techniques or general elective surgery without relevance to cardiothoracic anesthesiology. Studies not specifically addressing anesthetic management, techniques, or outcomes in the context of cardiothoracic procedures are outside the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. However, submissions that support and advance good health and well-being, particularly in the context of cardiothoracic and vascular anesthesia and intensive care, are welcomed and encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiothoracic and vascular anesthesia and intensive care to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.