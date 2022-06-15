Scope

The Critical Care Anesthesiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing patient care and addressing health system challenges in the field of critical care practice.

Led by Dr. Edward Bittner from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, the Critical Care Anesthesiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of critical care anesthesiology, which aim to enhance the understanding and improve patient outcomes in this expanding field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic science research in critical care anesthesiology

clinical studies focusing on critical care practice

healthcare cost implications of critical care

impact of critical care on the environment

clinician well-being in the context of critical care

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the challenges and advancements in critical care anesthesiology, with a focus on improving patient care and addressing health system-related issues. We will also consider Review articles for submissions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the critical care anesthesiology, patient care, health system challenges, and clinician well-being in the context of critical care (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of critical care anesthesiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.