Technical University of Munich School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care

Scope

The Neuroanesthesiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of neuroanesthesia and its impact on neuroscience.

Led by Dr. Gregory Crosby from Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Dr. Gerhard Schneider from Technical University of Munich School of Medicine, Klinikum rechts der Isar, Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, the Neuroanesthesiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroanesthesia, which connect the study of anesthesia mechanisms and effects with the broader field of neuroscience.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic research related to neuroanesthesia

brain function during and after anesthesia

clinical research related to neuroanesthesia

cognitive consequences of anesthesia

long term sequelae of anesthesia on cognitive function

neuronal mechanisms of anesthesia

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neuronal function during anesthesia or coma, or contribute to the gain of knowledge in the field of neuroanesthesia or neurocognitive consequences of anesthesia.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroanesthesia to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.