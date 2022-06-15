Scope

The Obstetric Anesthesiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of balanced anesthesia for labor and delivery in healthy and high-risk patients.

Led by Dr. André Van Zundert from The University of Queensland, the Obstetric Anesthesiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of anesthesiology, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of anesthetic techniques for pregnant and laboring women.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

balanced anesthesia for labor and delivery in healthy and high-risk patients

pain relief during vaginal or cesarean delivery

sedation and regional anesthesia for pregnant women

tailored anesthetic approaches for individual patients

training and education for anesthesiologists in obstetrics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of anesthesiology techniques in obstetric settings, ensuring safe and effective care for both mother and baby.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of anesthesiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.