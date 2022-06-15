Scope

The Perioperative Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on integrated multidisciplinary medical care throughout the surgical process.

Led by Dr. Thomas Schricker from McGill University and Dr. Alparslan Turan from Cleveland Clinic, the Perioperative Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of anesthesiology, which contribute to a better understanding of the pathophysiological changes induced by surgical tissue trauma and its impact on clinical outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anesthesiology in perioperative medicine

clinical outcomes related to surgical tissue trauma

impact of pharmacologic, nutritional, and lifestyle interventions on recovery after surgery

multimodal interventions on short and long term morbidity, mortality, and recovery

perioperative pathophysiology and pharmacology

pre-, intra-, and postoperative care of surgical patients

preventative measures to optimize the functional and physiological status of patients undergoing elective surgery and modify the following perioperative pathophysiology and pharmacology

understanding and monitoring perioperative respiratory, cardiovascular and endocrine pathophysiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pathophysiological changes and therapeutic effects of interventions in the perioperative medicine context.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Perioperative Medicine section does not consider submissions primarily focused on drug development or analytical chemistry, as these topics fall outside the scope of perioperative care and management. However, studies related to pharmacology in the context of perioperative medicine are welcome. Additionally, studies that do not directly address the perioperative context or lack a fundamental basis in patient outcomes during surgery will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of anesthesiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.