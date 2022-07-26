halim boutayeb
University of Quebec in Outaouais
Gatineau, Canada
Community Reviewer
Metamaterial Antennas
University of Quebec in Outaouais
Gatineau, Canada
Community Reviewer
Metamaterial Antennas
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Implantable Antennas
University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
École Supérieure d'Electronique de l'Ouest
Angers, France
Community Reviewer
Implantable Antennas
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Community Reviewer
Implantable Antennas
Department of Information Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunications, Faculty of Information Engineering, Computer Science and Statistics, Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Wearable Antennas
Ninevah University
Ninevah, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati (IIITG)
Guwahati, India
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT)
Alexandria, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
Topi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology
New Borg El-Arab City, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
American University of Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
ETE Department, College of Engineering, The American University of Kurdistan
Duhok, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia
Bangi, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
University of Leicester
Leicester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications
Namibia University of Science and Technology
Windhoek, Namibia
Community Reviewer
Wireless Communications