Scope

The Antennas Array section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of antenna technologies for wireless communications and remote sensing systems.

Led by Dr. Kin Fai (Kenneth) Tong from University College London, the Antennas Array section welcomes submissions in various domains of antenna and propagation research, which aim to enhance the development and understanding of antenna array technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

beamforming techniques

beam-steering techniques

calibration techniques

element feeding network and techniques

reflect or transmit arrays

reconfigurable intelligent surface (RIS)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about antenna array technology and its applications. While this section does not focus on signal processing, it works closely with the sister journal, Frontiers in Remote Sensing, to ensure comprehensive coverage of related topics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the antenna array technologies, wireless communications, remote sensing systems, and beamforming techniques (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of antenna and propagation research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.