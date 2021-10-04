Scope

The Implantable Antennas section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of biomedical electromagnetic devices for monitoring, diagnosing, and treating clinical diseases.

Led by Dr. Sandra Costanzo from the University of Calabria, the Implantable Antennas section welcomes submissions in various domains of bioelectromagnetics, which aim to enhance healthcare quality and medical engineering.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomedical telemetry

conformal and flexible antennas for biomedical applications

human body phantoms for implanted devices simulation

implantable antennas

implantable medical devices

implant communication technologies

minimally invasive biomedical electromagnetic devices

miniaturized electromagnetic sensors

safety issues for implanted electromagnetic devices

wearable electromagnetic sensors

wireless implantable sensors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and application of implantable antennas and electromagnetic sensors in the biomedical field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biomedical telemetry, implantable antennas, and electromagnetic sensors in healthcare, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioelectromagnetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.