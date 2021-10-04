Scope

The Metamaterial Antennas section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative metamaterial-based radiating structures for wireless communication systems.

Led by Dr. Bal Virdee from London Metropolitan University, the Metamaterial Antennas section welcomes submissions in various domains of antennas and propagation, which connect theoretical and applied research for diverse wireless communication systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis and design of 2D/3D metamaterial antennas

computational electromagnetics and synthesis of metamaterial antenna structures, including phased arrays and antenna design algorithms

conformal and integrated metamaterial antennas

interaction of electromagnetic waves emanating from metamaterial antennas with biological tissue

interaction of electromagnetic waves with discrete and continuous metamaterial structures

metamaterial aperture antenna arrays

multiband metamaterial antennas

novel 2D/3D metamaterial structures for antenna applications

sensors based on metamaterial antennas

smart reconfigurable and adaptive metamaterial antennas

theory, modeling, and fabrication techniques of metamaterial antennas

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about radiating structures based on metamaterial phenomena or metamaterial-inspired designs.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the analysis and design of metamaterial antennas, computational electromagnetics, conformal and integrated antennas, interaction of electromagnetic waves with biological tissue and metamaterial structures, metamaterial aperture antenna arrays, multiband antennas, novel structures for antenna applications, sensors based on metamaterial antennas, smart reconfigurable and adaptive antennas, and theory, modeling, and fabrication techniques of metamaterial antennas in SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of antennas and propagation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.