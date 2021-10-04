Scope

The Signal Propagation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of wave propagation in wireless communication systems and networks.

Led by Prof. Manuel J. C. S. Reis from University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro Vila Real, Portugal, the Signal Propagation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of wave propagation, which connect fundamental and applied research to enhance the performance of communication systems in diverse application domains.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence techniques for radio propagation characterization and analysis

channel modeling and propagation

electromagnetics

learning-based approaches for radio channel prediction

massive MIMO, sub-terahertz (sub-THz) and THz channel measurements and characterization

millimeter- and sub-millimeter-wave channel modeling techniques and measurements

radio channel sounding and measurements

vehicular channel modeling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about signal propagation and its impact on various communication systems and networks.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of wave propagation in wireless communication systems and networks, artificial intelligence techniques for radio propagation characterization and analysis, channel modeling and propagation, electromagnetics, learning-based approaches for radio channel prediction, massive MIMO, sub-terahertz (sub-THz) and THz channel measurements and characterization, millimeter- and sub-millimeter-wave channel modeling techniques and measurements, radio channel sounding and measurements, and vehicular channel modeling, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of wave propagation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.