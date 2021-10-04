Scope

The Wearable Antennas section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of wearable antennas in various fields.

Led by Dr. Giuseppina Monti from the Department of Innovation Engineering at the University of Salento, the Wearable Antennas section welcomes submissions in the various domains of wearable antennas, which connect the design, fabrication, and application aspects of this technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

electromagnetic compatibility issues for wearable antennas

fabrication techniques for wearable antennas

materials for wearable antennas

reliability issues of wearable antennas

wearable antennas

wearable antennas applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, materials, and fabrication techniques of wearable antennas, as well as their applications and potential challenges.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of wearable antennas to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.