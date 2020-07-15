Scope

The primary objective of this section is to provide a channel of communication among mathematicians, applied scientists and practitioners interested in the theory, methods and applications of dynamical systems and their use to model the time evolution of real systems. Our goal is to bring together, in one Open Access section, high quality papers on several aspects of this multidisciplinary field of sciences, with particular emphasis on qualitative and global analysis of nonlinear dynamical systems and related phenomena, with specific applications in natural sciences, medical sciences, engineering and social sciences.

The qualitative theory of dynamical systems, with the related concepts of stability, bifurcations, attractors, is nowadays more and more widely used for the description, prediction and control of real world processes. The scope of the present section consists in providing a focus and catalyst for the dissemination and cross-fertilization of new ideas, principles, methodologies and techniques in the framework of the theory of dynamical systems, whose composition evolves continuously in order to respond to new areas and directions in modern approaches in science and technology, in the emerging field of "complexity" in its broader meaning.

The section publishes original research papers (Original Research, Methods, Hypothesis & Theory), as well as short communications (General Commentaries, Opinions, Data Report, Code) or review papers (Review, Mini-Review), on dynamic modeling setup, theoretical analysis, numerical simulation, comparison of theoretical and experimental results, possible novel applications of dynamical systems, and the description of nonlinear phenomena, in order to foster a rapid exchange of ideas and techniques in the fields of dynamical systems, nonlinearity and complexity.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

• Continuous and discrete dynamical systems, represented by iterated functions, differential, difference or delay equations or considering random processes.

• Theoretical and qualitative analysis of dynamical systems including analytical, geometric and numerical studies of stability.

• Bifurcations, routes to chaos, pattern formation, coexistence of attractors.

• Discontinuous dynamical systems, border collisions, sliding phenomena, synchronization, intermittency.

• Analysis of dynamical data, such as univariate and multivariate time series and time-dependent images.

• Applications to physics, chemistry, neuroscience, biology, medicine, psychology, engineering, meteorology, social sciences, economics and finance, dynamic and evolutionary games and natural networks.