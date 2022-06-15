Scope

The Dynamical Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the theory, methods, and applications of dynamical systems in various fields.

Led by Dr. Axel Hutt from Inria Nancy - Grand-Est research centre, the Dynamical Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dynamical systems, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to model the time evolution of real systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bifurcations, routes to chaos, pattern formation, coexistence of attractors

continuous and discrete dynamical systems, represented by iterated functions, differential, difference or delay equations or considering random processes

discontinuous dynamical systems, border collisions, sliding phenomena, synchronization, intermittency

prediction and control in real-world systems

stochastic processes and their emergence in real-world systems

theoretical and qualitative analysis of dynamical systems including analytical, geometric, and numerical studies of stability

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamic modeling setup, theoretical analysis, numerical simulation, comparison of theoretical and experimental results, possible novel applications of dynamical systems, and the description of nonlinear phenomena.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of dynamical systems, bifurcations, pattern formation, continuous and discrete systems, discontinuous systems, prediction and control, stochastic processes, and theoretical analysis in relation to SDGs such as quality education (SDG 4), industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

The Dynamical Systems section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on fields that do not directly involve the analysis and modeling of dynamical systems, such as epidemiological research or information theory. However, studies that explore the application of dynamical systems in relation to quality education, industry, innovation and infrastructure, and sustainable cities and communities are welcome. Submissions should have a strong connection to the underlying mathematical or computational aspects of dynamical systems to be considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dynamical systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.