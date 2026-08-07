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University of Franche-Comté
Besançon, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematical Biology
College of Innovation & Technology, University of Michigan–Flint
Flint, United States
Associate Editor
Mathematical Biology
Chandigarh University
Mohali, India
Associate Editor
Mathematical Biology
University of the Western Cape
Bellville, South Africa
Associate Editor
Mathematical Biology