Mission & scope

Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research exploring both applied and applicable mathematics and statistics.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Charles K Chui (Stanford University, USA) and indexed in Web of Science (ESCI), Scopus, and the DOAJ, the journal welcomes submissions on fundamental areas of study as well as the application of mathematics and statistics to fields including physical and biological sciences, medicine, engineering, finance and economics, computer science, and other technologies. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

dynamical systems and mathematical neuroscience

mathematical biology, ecology, and oncology

mathematical finance, econometrics, and actuarial science

mathematics of computation

mathematics of data science

mathematical physics

numerical analysis

optimization and operations research

scientific computing

statistics and probability

systems and control theory.

The journal’s scope includes studies on the theory, methods, development, and application of mathematical tools and techniques, statistical methods and analysis, computational methods, algorithms, and simulations. Studies that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are particularly welcome.

Manuscripts that primarily focus on economics, natural language processing, computational linguistics, pure or discrete mathematics with no proposed applications, or risk analysis in non-mathematical contexts are not suitable for publication in this journal.

By communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics is committed to advancing the application of mathematics and statistical techniques to drive scientific developments in other fields.