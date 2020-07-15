charles k. chui
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics
University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematical Physics
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Optimization
Geneva School of Economics and Management, University of Geneva
Geneva, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Statistics and Probability
University of Franche-Comté
Besançon, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematical Biology
Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematical Finance
Chemnitz University of Technology
Chemnitz, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Mathematics of Computation and Data Science
Hangzhou Dianzi University
Hangzhou, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Optimization
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Numerical Analysis and Scientific Computation
Dokuz Eylül University
Alsancak, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Statistics and Probability
College of Innovation & Technology, University of Michigan–Flint
Flint, United States
Associate Editor
Mathematical Biology
International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA)
Trieste, Italy
Associate Editor
Numerical Analysis and Scientific Computation
National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
Islamabad, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Statistics and Probability
Faculty of Sport Sciences, Hitit University
Corum, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Dynamical Systems
Chandigarh University
Mohali, India
Associate Editor
Mathematical Biology
The University of the West Indies St. Augustine
St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago
Associate Editor
Mathematical Finance