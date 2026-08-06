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Geneva School of Economics and Management, University of Geneva
Geneva, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Statistics and Probability
Dokuz Eylül University
Alsancak, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Statistics and Probability
National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
Islamabad, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Statistics and Probability
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
Indore, India
Associate Editor
Statistics and Probability