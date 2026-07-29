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University of Western Australia
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
Dynamical Systems
Faculty of Sport Sciences, Hitit University
Corum, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Dynamical Systems
Carthage University
Tunis, Tunisia
Associate Editor
Dynamical Systems
Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Bilkent University
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Dynamical Systems