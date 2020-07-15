Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Frontiers, as a Gold Open Access publisher, offsets all the costs associated with our high-quality publishing service through Article Processing Charges (APCs): articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee charged to authors, institutions, or funders.

Article processing charges Journal A Type Articles B Type Articles C Type Articles D Type Articles Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics US$ 1,150 US$ 700 US$ 450 Free

Article types

We offer a range of article types to optimally support our various academic communities in communicating their results and research advances.

A-Type Articles: Original Research, Systematic Review, Methods, Review, Policy and Practice Reviews, Hypothesis & Theory, Technology and Code, Study Protocol

B-Type Articles: Mini Review, Perspective, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Brief Research Report

C-Type Articles: Data Report, General Commentary, Opinion

D-Type Articles: Correction, Editorial.

Fee discounts

Our fee support program ensures that all articles that pass peer review can benefit from open access - regardless of the author's field or funding situation.

Authors and institutions with insufficient funding will be eligible for full or partial APC fee support.

In order to apply for fee support, please complete our fee support application form.

Your request for a fee support will in no way influence whether your submission is accepted or rejected for publication.

National and institutional payment plans

Frontiers works with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders to support authors who want to publish in a Frontiers journal. A central invoicing platform removes the burden from authors and helps contribute to the growing number of research articles that are openly available to all. Organizations can become institutional members via individual agreements, or (national) consortium agreements.

We currently have six national consortia agreements and partnerships with more than 500 institutions across the world who support the Frontiers editorial program. Check if your institution has a payment plan with us.